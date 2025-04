Over the last week, we’ve identified the needs North Carolina must fill via the transfer portal or by simply improving with players returning to Chapel Hill.

The problem is, Hubert Davis doesn’t yet know which players from this year’s 23-14 team will be back for certain.

Here, we will carve out positions of interest, but this is mostly speculative given that current Tar Heels’ decisions will impact how deep into the portal the UNC staff goes, and the positions it seeks the most.

Here we go: