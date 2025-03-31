The Buzz is Growing Around North Carolina and Kanon Catchings

After a less than stellar season, and early transfer portal departures from Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington, it is understandable that Tar Heel Nation is anxiously awaiting movement in the portal to head in their direction.

Buzz began to grow on Monday that Kanon Catchings could be that guy. New North Carolina Basketball General Manager, Jim Tanner, was formerly Tamika Catchings' agent. The Hall of Famer is Kanon's aunt. Catchings also had a no-contact tag when he entered the portal leading to some to speculate that he already had a favorite.

Tar Heel Illustrated was told Monday by a connected source that there is a "good chance" that North Carolina could end up landing the former BYU Cougar.