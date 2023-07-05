Javion Butts is a rising, under-the-radar prospect for the class of 2025, and the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Gray, GA, safety was on hand at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp last Sunday at the Koman Practice Complex at North Carolina.

Following a standout performance at UNC’s showcase event, the rising junior that also plays running back for his high school was extended an offer.

Butts already has six offers, which also includes East Carolina, Indiana, Liberty and Nebraska.

The camp gave him an opportunity to practice his skills, check out campus, and meet with the Tar Heels’ coaching staff. THI caught up with Butts following the camp, and here’s what he had to say about the experience: