3-Star 2026 WR Darrion Kirksey Commits to UNC

Just over a month after earning an offer from North Carolina in February, 2026 3-star wide receiver Darrion Kirksey has committed to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

Kirksey, who was originally scheduled to visit Chapel Hill over the weekend, hails from Gulfport, MS, the first high school recruit from the state for UNC since 1999. Playing for Harrison Central High School, the 6-foot-2, 195 pound pass catcher recorded 35 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

He's the first WR pledge for the Tar Heels in the 2026 class and the second at a skill position, joining running back Crew Davis.

With Kirksey's commitment, North Carolina possesses the No. 19 recruiting class for 2026, which is comprised of nine prospects.