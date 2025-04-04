THI Podcast: Discussing Henri Veesaar Transferring to UNC

Arizona 7-footer Henri Veesaar is transferring to play basketball at North Carolina.

Veesaar visited UNC on April 2, and with returning to Arizona his only other chosen option, he decided a change to Chapel Hill was in his best interest.

In this THI Podcast, we discuss Veesaar as a player and why he makes sense for the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

