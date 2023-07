Taeshawn Alston is a trending in-state class of 2025 outside linebacker from Vance County High School that earned his first Power 5 offer from South Carolina in late April. The Gamecocks were the first school to offer him since North Carolina Central last summer. Colorado followed, and the rest is history.

Alston also has earned offers from Duke, Florida, N.C. State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.

To get on the radar of college coaches, he has attended camps and unofficial visits at all of those schools, except Colorado.