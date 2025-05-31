A Look at UNC's Defensive Additions in the Portal

With both spring practice and the spring portal window in the rearview, North Carolina's portal additions appear finished ahead of the 2025 season.

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have revamped the roster through the transfer portal in recent months, adding 17 players on offense between the winter and spring portal periods

Twelve offensive players come from the Power Four ranks, and 16 from the FBS level.

In total, UNC has added:

-Six defensive lineman

-Six defensive backs

-Five linebackers