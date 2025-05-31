Published May 31, 2025
A Look at UNC's Defensive Additions in the Portal
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

With both spring practice and the spring portal window in the rearview, North Carolina's portal additions appear finished ahead of the 2025 season.

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have revamped the roster through the transfer portal in recent months, adding 17 players on offense between the winter and spring portal periods

Twelve offensive players come from the Power Four ranks, and 16 from the FBS level.

In total, UNC has added:

-Six defensive lineman

-Six defensive backs

-Five linebackers

Melkart Abou-Jaoude (Defensive End, Delaware)

2024 Stats: 11 Games, 401 Snaps, 24.5 Tackles, 9.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 6.5 Sacks,

Career Stats: 25 Games, 720 Snaps, 49 Tackles, 14.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 8.5 Sacks

Abou-Jaoude has logged 34 defensive snaps against FBS opponents, which came in a matchup with Penn State in 2023.

Career Accolades: 2024 All-CAA Honorable Mention, CAA Football Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll (Fall 2023)

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining


Jonathan Agumadu (Linebacker, Oklahoma State)

2024 Stats: Four Games, Eight Snaps

Career Stats: Four Games, Eight Snaps

Agumadu has recorded eight defensive snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining


Coleman Bryson (Defensive Back, Minnesota)

2024 Stats: 13 Games, 264 Defensive Snaps, 20 Tackles

Career Stats: 31 Games, 612 Defensive Snaps, 41 Tackles, One Interception, One Interception Touchdown

Bryson has notched 582 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining


Thaddeus Dixon (Defensive Back, Washington)

2024 Stats: 13 Games, 43 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, and an interception

Career Stats: 27 Games, 69 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, and 18 pass deflections

Dixon has played 1,022 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: UW Defensive Skill Player of the Year Award

*Does not include JUCO stats

One Year of Eligibility Remaining


Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins (Defensive Back, UCLA)

2024 Stats: N/A

Career Stats: N/A

Career Accolades: Athletic Director's Honor Roll (Fall 2024)

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining


Mikai Gbayor (Linebacker, Missouri)

2024 Stats (at Nebraska): 12 Games, 479 Snaps, 49 Tackles, Six Tackles-for-Loss, One Sack

Career Stats: 25 Games, 617 Snaps, 73 Tackles, Nine Tackles-for-Loss, 1.5 Sacks

Gbayor has tallied 596 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: Academic All-Big Ten (2023, 2024), Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll (4x), Brook Berringer Citizenship Team (2022, 2023, 2024), Tom Osborne Citizenship Team (2022, 2023, 2024)

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining


Gavin Gibson (Defensive Back, East Carolina)

2024 Stats: 13 Games, 630 Snaps, 52 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles-for-Loss, One Forced Fumble, Three Interceptions

Career Stats: 33 Games, 945 Snaps, 84 Tackles, 10.5 Tackles-for-Loss, One Sack, One Forced Fumble, Three Interceptions

Gibson has logged 896 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

One Year of Eligibility Remaining


Timir Hickman-Collins (Linebacker, Florida State)

2024 Stats: Redshirted in 2024

Career Stats: N/A

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining


Khmori House (Linebacker, Washington)

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 317 Snaps, 33 Tackles, Forced Fumble, One Interception

Career Stats: 12 Games, 317 Snaps, 33 Tackles, Forced Fumble, One Interception

Career Accolades: Big Ten Freshman of the Week (9/21/24 vs. Northwestern)

House logged 312 defensive snaps against FBS opponents as a freshman, including a career-high 47 against USC.

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining


Isaiah Johnson (Defensive Lineman, Arizona)

2024 Stats: 10 Games, 170 Snaps, Nine Tackles, 2.5 Tackles-for-Loss

Career Stats: 12 Games, 181 Snaps, Nine Tackles, 2.5 Tackles-for-Loss

Johnson has notched 168 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining


CJ Mims (Defensive Lineman, ECU)

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 23 Tackles, 1.5 Sacks, One Forced Fumble

Career Stats: 25 Games, 37 Tackles, Two Sacks, Two Forced Fumbles

Career Accolades: N/A

Mims has tallied 521 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, including a career-high 39 snaps against UTSA in 2024.

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining


Joseph Mupoyi (Defensive Lineman, Penn State)

2024 Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Tackle

Career Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Tackle

Mupoyi has played four defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining


D'Antre Robinson (Defensive Lineman, Florida)

2024 Stats: 11 Games, 162 Snaps, 17 Tackles, Three Sacks, 1.5 Tackles-for-Loss, One Fumble Recovery

Career Stats: 11 Games, 162 Snaps, 17 Tackles, Three Sacks, 1.5 Tackles-for-Loss, One Fumble Recovery

Robinson has amassed 148 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2024)

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining


Andrew Simpson (Linebacker, Boise State)

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 506 Snaps, 46 Tackles, 11 Tackles-for-Loss, Three Sacks, Three Forced Fumbles, One Interception

Career Stats: 40 Games, 1,477 Snaps, 141 Tackles, 32 Tackles-for-Loss, 12 Sacks, Five Forced Fumbles, Three Interceptions

Simpson has recorded 1,374 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: All-Mountain West Second Team (2023), College Football Network Third Team All-America (2023)

One Year of Eligibility Remaining


Gregory Smith (Defensive Back, Florida)

2024 Stats: Five Games, 100 Snaps, Five Tackles

Career Stats: Five Games, 100 Snaps, Five Tackles

Smith has tallied 90 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2024)

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining


Peyton Waters (Defensive Back, Washington)

2024 Stats: Three Games, 10 Snaps, Three Tackles

Career Stats: Three Games, 10 Snaps, Three Tackles

Waters has played 10 snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining


Pryce Yates (Defensive Lineman, Connecticut)

2024 Stats: Seven Games, 340 Snaps, 12 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 3.5 Sacks

Career Stats: 32 Games, 1,427 Snaps, 108 Tackles, 29.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 12.5 Sacks, Three Forced Fumbles, Two Fumble Recoveries

Yates has recorded 1,385 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: 2024 Wasabi Bowl Defensive MVP

One Year of Eligibility Remaining