A Look at UNC's Defensive Additions in the Portal

With both spring practice and the spring portal window in the rearview, North Carolina's portal additions appear finished ahead of the 2025 season.
Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have revamped the roster through the transfer portal in recent months, adding 17 players on offense between the winter and spring portal periods
Twelve offensive players come from the Power Four ranks, and 16 from the FBS level.
In total, UNC has added:
-Six defensive lineman
-Six defensive backs
-Five linebackers
Melkart Abou-Jaoude (Defensive End, Delaware)
2024 Stats: 11 Games, 401 Snaps, 24.5 Tackles, 9.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 6.5 Sacks,
Career Stats: 25 Games, 720 Snaps, 49 Tackles, 14.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 8.5 Sacks
Abou-Jaoude has logged 34 defensive snaps against FBS opponents, which came in a matchup with Penn State in 2023.
Career Accolades: 2024 All-CAA Honorable Mention, CAA Football Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll (Fall 2023)
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Jonathan Agumadu (Linebacker, Oklahoma State)
2024 Stats: Four Games, Eight Snaps
Career Stats: Four Games, Eight Snaps
Agumadu has recorded eight defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Coleman Bryson (Defensive Back, Minnesota)
2024 Stats: 13 Games, 264 Defensive Snaps, 20 Tackles
Career Stats: 31 Games, 612 Defensive Snaps, 41 Tackles, One Interception, One Interception Touchdown
Bryson has notched 582 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Thaddeus Dixon (Defensive Back, Washington)
2024 Stats: 13 Games, 43 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, and an interception
Career Stats: 27 Games, 69 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, and 18 pass deflections
Dixon has played 1,022 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: UW Defensive Skill Player of the Year Award
*Does not include JUCO stats
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins (Defensive Back, UCLA)
2024 Stats: N/A
Career Stats: N/A
Career Accolades: Athletic Director's Honor Roll (Fall 2024)
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Mikai Gbayor (Linebacker, Missouri)
2024 Stats (at Nebraska): 12 Games, 479 Snaps, 49 Tackles, Six Tackles-for-Loss, One Sack
Career Stats: 25 Games, 617 Snaps, 73 Tackles, Nine Tackles-for-Loss, 1.5 Sacks
Gbayor has tallied 596 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: Academic All-Big Ten (2023, 2024), Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll (4x), Brook Berringer Citizenship Team (2022, 2023, 2024), Tom Osborne Citizenship Team (2022, 2023, 2024)
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Gavin Gibson (Defensive Back, East Carolina)
2024 Stats: 13 Games, 630 Snaps, 52 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles-for-Loss, One Forced Fumble, Three Interceptions
Career Stats: 33 Games, 945 Snaps, 84 Tackles, 10.5 Tackles-for-Loss, One Sack, One Forced Fumble, Three Interceptions
Gibson has logged 896 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Timir Hickman-Collins (Linebacker, Florida State)
2024 Stats: Redshirted in 2024
Career Stats: N/A
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Khmori House (Linebacker, Washington)
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 317 Snaps, 33 Tackles, Forced Fumble, One Interception
Career Stats: 12 Games, 317 Snaps, 33 Tackles, Forced Fumble, One Interception
Career Accolades: Big Ten Freshman of the Week (9/21/24 vs. Northwestern)
House logged 312 defensive snaps against FBS opponents as a freshman, including a career-high 47 against USC.
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Isaiah Johnson (Defensive Lineman, Arizona)
2024 Stats: 10 Games, 170 Snaps, Nine Tackles, 2.5 Tackles-for-Loss
Career Stats: 12 Games, 181 Snaps, Nine Tackles, 2.5 Tackles-for-Loss
Johnson has notched 168 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
CJ Mims (Defensive Lineman, ECU)
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 23 Tackles, 1.5 Sacks, One Forced Fumble
Career Stats: 25 Games, 37 Tackles, Two Sacks, Two Forced Fumbles
Career Accolades: N/A
Mims has tallied 521 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, including a career-high 39 snaps against UTSA in 2024.
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Joseph Mupoyi (Defensive Lineman, Penn State)
2024 Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Tackle
Career Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Tackle
Mupoyi has played four defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
D'Antre Robinson (Defensive Lineman, Florida)
2024 Stats: 11 Games, 162 Snaps, 17 Tackles, Three Sacks, 1.5 Tackles-for-Loss, One Fumble Recovery
Career Stats: 11 Games, 162 Snaps, 17 Tackles, Three Sacks, 1.5 Tackles-for-Loss, One Fumble Recovery
Robinson has amassed 148 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2024)
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Andrew Simpson (Linebacker, Boise State)
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 506 Snaps, 46 Tackles, 11 Tackles-for-Loss, Three Sacks, Three Forced Fumbles, One Interception
Career Stats: 40 Games, 1,477 Snaps, 141 Tackles, 32 Tackles-for-Loss, 12 Sacks, Five Forced Fumbles, Three Interceptions
Simpson has recorded 1,374 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: All-Mountain West Second Team (2023), College Football Network Third Team All-America (2023)
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Gregory Smith (Defensive Back, Florida)
2024 Stats: Five Games, 100 Snaps, Five Tackles
Career Stats: Five Games, 100 Snaps, Five Tackles
Smith has tallied 90 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2024)
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Peyton Waters (Defensive Back, Washington)
2024 Stats: Three Games, 10 Snaps, Three Tackles
Career Stats: Three Games, 10 Snaps, Three Tackles
Waters has played 10 snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Pryce Yates (Defensive Lineman, Connecticut)
2024 Stats: Seven Games, 340 Snaps, 12 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 3.5 Sacks
Career Stats: 32 Games, 1,427 Snaps, 108 Tackles, 29.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 12.5 Sacks, Three Forced Fumbles, Two Fumble Recoveries
Yates has recorded 1,385 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: 2024 Wasabi Bowl Defensive MVP
One Year of Eligibility Remaining