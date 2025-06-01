3-Star Class of 2026 OL Mason Wilhelm Commits to UNC

Mason Wilhelm, a 3-star offensive lineman in the class of 2026, has committed to play football at North Carolina he announced on X on Sunday afternoon.

Wilhelm took an official visit to UNC this weekend and not long after leaving Chapel Hill, he announced his intentions.

He had official visits line up for the next three weekends to West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Maryland. But Wilhelm won’t make those trips now.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, he has also been offered by Baylor and Vanderbilt. He

Wilhelm, who attends St. Edwards High School in Westlake, OH, is the 15th commitment for UNC Coach Bill Belichick for the class of 2026.