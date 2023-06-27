News More News
2025 NC QB Baker Commits to UNC

Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Baker is one of the top signal-callers in the state of North Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 184-pounder from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC, committed to North Carolina on Tuesday night.

He was offered by the UNC staff in April and he attended the North Carolina prospect camp recently and did very well. He chose the Tar Heels over from Boston College, Duke, Maryland, NC State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Baker, who played at Walkertown (NC) High School last year, completed 118 of 201 passes for 1,823 yards with 20 touchdowns for the Wolfpack.

““Coach Brown is super humble and has genuine love for what he does and the process it takes to go where he wants to go,” Baker told THI. “I love how genuine the love feels there.”

