CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina was outscored 33-13 over the final 14 minutes, falling to Duke, 82-69, in the regular season finale on Saturday.

RJ Davis scored a game-high 20 points and Ven-Allen Lubin added in 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.

UNC finishes the regular season at 20-12 and 13-7 in ACC play.