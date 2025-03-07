Owning a 1-10 record in Quad 1 games, North Carolina closes out the regular season against perhaps the best team in the nation looking to score what would be a massive victory Saturday night.

It’s Duke-Carolina, as the Blue Devils visit riding a seven-game win streak by an average of 31.8 points and five weeks after the Blue Devils destroyed the Tar Heels winning by 17 points after leading by 32 with nine minutes remaining.

UNC is also playing its best basketball of the season having won its last six contests by an average margin of 17.8 points, including this past Tuesday night at Virginia Tech by a 91-59 score.

Carolina is 20-11 overall and 13-6 in the ACC. It’s NET ranking is 38, but most important is the Heels need more Quad 1 wins to get into the NCAA Tournament. Duke is 27-3 and 18-1 and can outright win the ACC regular season with a victory.

The game tips at 6:40 and airs on ESPN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Duke: