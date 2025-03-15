2026 EDGE Keysaun Eleazer 'Excited' for UNC Offer

Following his visit, Eleazer spoke with THI and discussed the new Tar Heel coaching staff, his recruitment, and the opportunity to meet Julius Pepper and Lawrence Taylor.

At 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Eleazer recorded 81 tackles, 21 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, and one interception for Southeast Raleigh High School in the 2024 season.

The visit was Eleazer's first in the Bill Belichick era after receiving an offer from UNC on January 12.

North Carolina hosted a plethora of prospects last Saturday for Junior Day, as they took in the Tar Heels' regular season finale against Duke inside the Smith Center. One recruit in attendance was 2026 EDGE Keysaun Eleazer , as he made the short trip from Raleigh.

Q: How did your visit to UNC go this weekend? And what was the atmosphere like at the basketball game?

ELEAZER: "Visit went well, my first time up there with the new staff. With legends like Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor being around, the energy at UNC was exciting. The two of them are two of the best to do it at my position. Destructive defensive players who get after the quarter back like me. Those two are icons in the football world, i watch a-lot of Julius pepers film. The unc staff has alot of nfl experience and thats obviously the end goal to play in the nfl. The opportunity to play for one of the best coaches ever is also exciting."

Q: With such an NFL heavy coaching staff, what has it been like growing your relationship with UNC?

ELEAZER: "The relationship really just starting out, but its definitely intriguing that theres 200 years worth or nfl experience and a legendary coach in charge."

Q: You mentioned watching a lot of Julius Peppers film and him being a destructive player who gets after the Quarterback. Is that how you'd describe yourself as a player?

ELEAZER: "Yes, I do believe I'm a destructive defensive player that will get after the quarterback."

Q: Being close by in Raleigh, does that help UNC in terms of being able to visit more often and really get to know the program? Or is distance not much of a factor in your recruitment?

ELEAZER: "Distance is not a factor but it is easier for me to get up to UNC."

Q: I know you have some more visits set up to other schools over the summer. Do you have a timeline for cutting down your list or for making a commitment?

ELEAZER: "I'm going to continue to cut it down but I don't have no timeline. I would like to commit before [the] season but not sure if I will yet."