2026 Edge Lawrence Brown Enjoyed 'Amazing' Visit to UNC

After returning from his visit, Brown spoke with THI to discuss his time in Chapel Hill, learning from Coach Belichick, and where his recruitment stands.

One of the prospects in Chapel Hill was 2026 EDGE Lawrence Brown out of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA. Brown, who received an offer from UNC on February 12, tallied 30 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, and six sacks in 2024.

On Saturday, North Carolina hosted a plethora of prospects for one of its 15 scheduled spring practices. It served as a major recruiting event, as the recruits were able to not only get a feel for the new coaching staff, but also experience the Tar Heels practice.

THI: How did your visit to UNC go?

BROWN: "It was amazing. I got to see the environment. Talk ball with the coaches. [The] hospitality was great. Overall I loved it."

THI: What was it like for you to see them practice in person and get a glimpse of what Coach Belichick is looking to do at UNC?

BROWN: "It was great. Coach Bill (Belichick) teaches everything in high detail, making sure his players can understand playing football the real way, just like his success in New England."

THI: What has the coaching staff’s message been to you about how you fit into their plans?

BROWN: "The biggest thing I got was me being a versatile player, being able to not only rush the passer but being able to cover out in space which would be essential in helping the team."

THI: You referenced in your post about them developing linebackers. What stands out to you the most about that?

BROWN: "The biggest thing that stands out is the fact of their process in developing linebackers (trust,technique, toughness) which can apply to the next level."

THI: Do you have a timeline for recruitment and where does UNC currently stand?

BROWN: "I don’t have a set timeline yet, just making sure I find the best fit. UNC is definitely a school I’m keeping an eye on."