2026 WR K.J. Miles Commits to North Carolina

Two weeks after visiting North Carolina, 2026 wide receiver K.J. Miles has committed to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels, becoming the third pledge over the last four days.
Miles, who hails for Columbus, GA, currently has an official visit set to UNC for May 30 after receiving an offer from the Tar Heels on February 14.
He becomes the second wide receiver pledge for North Carolina in 2026, joining 3-star pass catcher Darrion Kirksey out of Gulfport, MS.
With Miles' commitment, UNC's 2026 class stands at 11 recruits and is ranked No. 4 in the ACC.