2027 OL James Halter Talks UNC Offers, Transition from TE, and More

After receiving an offer from North Carolina on May 14, he spoke with THI about the chance to play for the Tar Heels, making the transition from tight end to offensive line, and more.

Entering his junior season at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, 2027 prospect James Halter will be making the switch from tight end to offensive line. Halter's father, Jordan, played along the offensive line at Notre Dame from 1989-1993.

THI: After speaking with Cory Giddings and receiving an offer, what was your reaction?

HALTER: "I was fired up. UNC isa high academic school. In terms of football, the evaluation from Coach Belichick and his staff means a ton to me."

THI: Coach Belichick has coached some elite tight ends, most notably Rob Gronkowski. How does that impact your view of UNC, knowing he's not only coached some of the best at your position, but also knows what it takes to get there?

HALTER: "Luckily, they are recruiting me as an offensive lineman, but playing tight end last year really gave me a chance to put my athleticism on film."

THI: With your being recruited to play offensive line, what has your relationship been like with Coach Friend?

HALTER: "He talked more with my high school coaches, but I want to get down there in June and get coached up by him and see how he teaches the fundamentals."

THI: As you've made the transition from tight end to offensive line, what have you found translates and what have you been focusing on the most this offseason?

HALTER: "The run block stuff translates the best, things like accelerating on contact and getting to the second level. This summer I'm spending a lot of time working on pass sets."

THI: your father played for Notre Dame and has an understanding of the college recruiting process and what it's like to play at the collegiate level. What has it been like to have him alongside you in the recruiting process?

HALTER: "It has been very helpful. He played o-line for Joe Moore so we spend most of our time on OL fundamentals and getting better. He's the first to admit that the colleg recruiting is totally different these days, but he just went through the lacross recruiting stuff with my brothers, so we are figuring it out together. It has been fun so far."