A Look Back at the NBPA Top 100

The NBPA Top 100 Camp took place on Wednesday through Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and it was as advertised, and more. It actually featured 110 of the elite players in the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes. College coaches were allowed to attend, and Hubert Davis and his staff were present throughout. There were seven players there who hold North Carolina offers, several more they are kicking the tires on, and plenty of underclassmen they will start calling on Sunday. Between spring's AAU sessions, the Adidas EuroCamp, the FIBA U16 AmericasCup, and now the NBPA Top 100, the Tar Heel coaches have had quite a bit to evaluate, and we have have had plenty of results to pass along to our readers. Here is another look at how the players who hold North Carolina offers performed.

Dylan Mingo (Team Thomas) Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG 3-pt 29 10 5 3 12-16 4-5 29 3 5 1 12-21 1-5 30 8 11 1 9-15 1-3 7 5 6 1 3-11 0-4

The on-court play begins to separate the good from the great over time. Many of the best players may not have been the early prodigies. Hubert Davis has the privilege to say he may have offered the best three on-ball guards in the 2026 class in Dylan Mingo, Taylen Kinney, and Deron Rippey Jr. Mingo was a monster this week as his Most Valuable Player award would indicate. In his first three games he averaged 29.3 points, and finished with a 23.8 point rate. The point guard had two double-doubles in four games, and achieved each one in a different manner. Mingo had 29 points and 10 rebounds in the opener, and 30 points and 11 assists in game three. He also went for 6.8 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. Mingo made 12 out of 16 shots in the first game, and never dropped off until the finale. He ended up with a 49.7% overall shooting rate, but take out the last game, and that number climbed dramatically to 63.5%. Mingo also made 35.3% of his three-pointers after starting out four for five in the opener.

Anthony Thompson (Team Singleton) Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG 3-pt 3 4 3 2 1-6 0-3 12 1 0 1 6-9 0-3 6 1 0 1 2-4 1-1 14 4 1 1 6-10 2-5

Anthony Thompson is not a player who can't be labeled by stats in all-star type of games. He is an off the ball wing, and the ball can stick in the handler's hands rather easily. He only got to double-figure field goal attempts one time in four games. We have seen some of that in the past in these type of settings. Thompson did average 8.8 points on just just over seven shots per game, and the quantity was sporadic. In the two games where he averaged nine attempts he went for a 13 point clip. In the two games where he only totaled 10 shots he averaged 4.5 points. In all he compiled stat lines of 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and one assist. He shot 15 of 29 for 51.7% overall, and he made 3 of 12 three-pointers for 25%.

Cameron Holmes (Team Gibson) Points Rebounds Assists FG 3-pt 20 3 2 7-11 4-7 15 2 3 4-9 1-4 8 3 1 3-7 2-4 6 1 2 3-3 0-0

Cameron Holmes' week could correctly be separated into part one and part two. He averaged 17.5 points in the first two games, and seven afterwards. In fairness, his efficiency didn't drop, just his quantity of shots. He ended up with averages of 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. HIs shooting percentages never waned. Try 56.7% from the field, and 46.7% from behind the arc. Once again it is sometimes more difficult for a bigger wing off the ball to get as involved in these type of showcases. However, he impacts the game in numerous ways, and his ability to impact winning on both sides of the ball can not be denied.

Taylen Kinney (Team Singleton) Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG 3-pt 19 6 4 2 8-14 2-4 30 8 5 1 10-18 5-9 17 1 7 0 7-14 1-3 22 5 9 1 8-17 2-5

The NBPA camp was loaded with top flight guards, and there weren't any more impressive than Taylen Kinney. He was named to the First Team-All NBPA team. His lowest scoring outing of the four games was 17. His high water mark was 30 points on Wednesday in front of Hubert Davis and his staff. Kinney ended up averaging 22 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and one steal. In other words he checked every box on both ends of the floor. He did get his fair share of shot opportunities, but that is a good thing if they are falling, and they usually are for Kinney. He made 33 of 63 shots for 52.4% overall. He was also tremendous from outside by hitting 47.6% of his three-point tries (10-21).

Deron Rippey (Team Taylor) Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG 3-pt 28 3 7 3 9-18 3-8 15 5 3 1 6-15 1-5 22 4 3 2 9-14 1-3

On to the third of the trifecta of outstanding on-ball guards. Deron Rippey Jr. only played in three games to the chagrin of everyone present in Rock Hill. However, he still was able to make First Team-All NBPA. He opened with a monster outing of 28 points and 7 rebounds. Rippey finished with averages of 21.7 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals. He simply knows how to play the point guard spot on both ends. You also won't find a better player with the ball in his hands in the pick and roll. The popular feeling heading into the summer is that a No. 22 ranking is too low. He made just over half his overall shots at 51% (24-47). His two-point numbers were even higher at 61.3%, while he made five of 16 three-pointers for 31.3%.

Cole Cloer (Team Taylor) Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG 3-pt 11 2 1 4 4-11 1-6 22 6 3 0 9-14 4-8 0 6 1 0 0-4 0-2

Let's properly assess Cole Cloer's play. He was in full go-mode in the first two games in which he averaged 16.5 points. The second game was his best. He totaled 22 points, and made four of his eight three-point attempts. He struggled and did not score in the third game, and did not play at all in the finale. Cloer finished with averages of 11 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals. He connected on 44.8% of his shot attempts, but that number rose to 52% over his first two games. His strength is his catch and shoot abilities which were on display in game number two. However, he was streaky and ended up with a 31.3% average for the week.

Kohl Rosario (Team Thomas) Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG 3-pt 19 7 4 0 8-16 2-9 13 4 0 1 4-9 1-5 13 2 1 1 4-8 1-2 17 3 1 1 7-10 1-4

Kohl Rosario is an interesting study. He shot the lights out from deep in EYBL play for Team CP3. He killed it this week from inside the arc. Rosario was almost automatic going 17 of 23 from two-point range for 74%. He was 6 of 20 for 30% from three. Overall, Rosario had four games in double figures, All were in the teens. He averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals. The impressive thing about him is that he can put together solid games in more than one way, but his effort and high energy are always going to be there.



King Gibson (Team Johnson) Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG 3-pt 5 6 4 0 2-5 0-1 11 4 3 1 5-6 0-1 2 2 0 2 1-4 0-0 2 6 0 0 1-2 0-0

On to a couple of in-state talents from the 2027 class. Keep in mind that they were playing up in age. King Gibson put together a solid 11-point outing in game number two in which he made all five of his two-point tries. For the week he made nine of 14 shots from inside the arc for 64.3%. Gibson averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 steals. He missed both of his three-point tries, and shot 56.3% overall.



L.J. Smith (Team Johnson) Points Rebounds Assists FG 3-pt 14 4 4 7-12 0-3 6 2 2 2-6 2-3 12 6 1 5-9 1-2 12 0 1 4-9 2-3