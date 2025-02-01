2027 ATH Skylar Robinson Commits to UNC

Bill Belichick and North Carolina received the first commitment in the class of 2027, as athlete Skylar Robinson pledged to the Tar Heels on Saturday.

Robinson, the brother of current UNC pass catcher Jason Robinson, is a 5--foot-9, 160 pound two-way prospect out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA. As a sophomore in 2024, he recorded 18 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown as a receiver, and an interception and five pass deflections at corner.





