Michigan RB Benjamin Hall Transferring to Carolina

Michigan running back Benjamin Hall is transferring to North Carolina, Tar Heel Illustrated learned Monday afternoon, and he will arrive in Chapel Hill with three years of eligibility remaining.

Hall spent two seasons with the Wolverines, including the 2023 team that won the national championship. He ran the ball 15 times for 69 yards that season playing in only three games.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, he played in eight games running the ball 29 times for 72 yards and no scored. He caught 4 passes in two seasons at Michigan.

Some notes from his bio on the Michigan site:

2024 Season:

*Appeared in eight games including six at running back; rushed 29 times for 72 yards and caught three passes for 12 yards to earn his second varsity letter *Carried three times for 14 yards and also caught two passes for 12 yards against Texas (Sept. 7) *Reached 20 yards rushing on three carries against Arkansas State (Sept. 14) *Contributed on special teams against Minnesota (Sept. 28), at Washington (Oct. 5) *Carried the ball once at the goal line at Illinois (Oct. 19) *Ran the ball four times for nine yards at Indiana (Nov. 9) *Carried twice and caught one pass against Northwestern (Nov. 23) *Carried 16 times for 28 yards against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl (Dec. 31) 2023 Season *Appeared in three games at running back; carried 15 times for 69 yards and also caught a pass to earn his first varsity letter *Twice shared Offensive Freshman of the Game following his performance against Indiana, at Michigan State *Made his U-M debut playing running back against ECU (Sept. 2) and carried twice *Gained 58 yards on nine rushes playing running back against Indiana (Oct. 14) and also caught a pass *Carried four times for nine yards playing running back at Michigan State (Oct. 21)

Prep *Attended North Cobb High School (2023) coached by Shane Queen *Part of back-to-back regional title-winning teams at North Cobb *Helped the Warriors to a 9-3 record his senior year and an appearance in the GHSA playoffs *In 2021, the team posted a 10-2 record and won the Region 3 title *Also lettered in basketball for North Cobb as a point guard Key Statistics *Through six games his senior season, totaled 61 carries with 324 yards with four touchdowns and caught nine passes for 93 yards with another two scores *Single-game performances in 2022 included: 23 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown, 12 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, 12 total touches, 110 yards and two touchdowns; had a two-touchdown game in the regional final *As a junior, carried the ball 95 times for 543 yards with eight touchdowns in nine games played *Added 12 receptions for 110 yards during his junior year Honors and Rankings *Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 755 overall player nationally, the No. 55 running back and the No. 77 player in the state of Georgia *Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 71 running back and the No. 95 player in the state of Georgia *Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 320 player in the region, the No. 49 running back and the No. 71 player in the state of Georgia *Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 87 running back in the nation *On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,016 player nationally, the No. 74 running back in the nation and the No. 98 player in Georgia *On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 85 running back in the nation and the No. 122 player in Georgia *Honorable mention 5-7A All-Region his senior year (2022) *As a junior, earned second team 3-7A All-Region Personal *Benjamin Hall was born Feb. 19, 2005 *Son of A.G. and Donna Hall