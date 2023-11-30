After notching a pair of impressive nonconference wins in its last two games, North Carolina opens ACC play Saturday afternoon versus Florida State at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels beat Arkansas by 15 points last Friday even though Cormac Ryan did not play and Armando Bacot totaled just nine points and four rebounds. Then, UNC exploded early before holding off No. 10 Tennessee in a 100-92 victory Wednesday night at the Dean Dome.

The Seminoles are 4-2 and are coming off a buzzer-beating loss at home to Georgia. FSU has wins over UNLV and Colorado, the latter of which is ranked No. 35 overall by KenPom. Its other loss was at Florida.

UNC, which is 6-1, faces UConn in New York City on Tuesday night, Kentucky in Atlanta on Dec. 16, and four days later, takes on Oklahoma in Charlotte.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to defeat FSU: