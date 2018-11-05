Jerrod Means, a 3-star wide receiver from Lovejoy (GA) High School committed to North Carolina on Monday evening. Means, a class of 2019 prospect, was at UNC this past weekend taking in the Tar Heels’ loss to Georgia Tech. He has also been offered by Virginia, Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Northwestern, Indiana and many others. “I like UNC, it looks like a place I can see myself,” Means told THI just before his announcement.

Means, who is 6-2 and 200 pounds, becomes the 13th member of the current senior class to commit to Larry Fedora’s program. Means especially enjoyed strengthening his relationship with wide receivers coach Luke Paschal. They spent a lot of time talking Saturday, and it has an effect on the Georgian. “I talked to Coach Paschall mostly and he said that he liked that I’m a great person and a great athlete,” Means said.

Means at UNC on Saturday. Jenna Miller, THI