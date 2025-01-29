How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall at Pittsburgh 73-65

PITTSBURGH, PA – North Carolina had an opportunity at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night to begin its tough four-game stretch with a crucial win and gain a much-needed Quad 1 victory. But the Tar Heels did what they usually do in defeat by not closing out a close game in falling, 73-65, at Petersen Events Center.
UNC led 63-59 with 6:33 left but was outscored 14-2 the rest of the way.
The Tar Heels missed 10 of their last 11 shots after building the four-point lead. Pitt scored 22 points off 14 UNC turnovers and 9 points off nine blocks of Carolina shots.
It wasn’t just the close of the game that wrecked the Tar Heels’ chances at notching the win. There were bouts earlier that put them in the precarious position of having to be almost perfect down the stretch.
For example, UNC led 44-34 with 2:11 left before halftime when Pitt reeled off 8 unanswered points over a 49-second span. Six of the points were 3-pointers by Jaland Lowe off consecutive turnovers by RJ Davis.
Then, after the Heels spurted to a 49-42 lead in the first 93 seconds after the intermission, Pitt called timeout and went on an 8-0 run of its own.
Davis led the Tar Heels with 16 points while Elliot Cadeau added 11 points and 7 assists. Seth Trimble had his second straight double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
UNC was without 6-foot-10 junior center Jalen Washington who sprained his knee late in the win over Boston College this past Saturday. He went through warmups but the decision was made before the final warmup session he would not play.
Carolina dropped to 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the ACC and has lost three of its last four games. The Panthers improved to 14-6 and 5-4.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 10, Pitt 4 with 15:31 left in the half
UNC 5-for-7 FGs (0-1 from 3)
Pitt 2-7 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 5-2 (1-1 OR)
UNC 3 layups already
Pts in paint – UNC 10-4
Fast break pts – UNC 4-0
Jackson 4 pts, Cadeau 4, Lubin 2
TV TO – UNC 20, Pitt 15 with 11:59 left in the half
That segment: Pitt 11-10
UNC 9-13 FGs (2-4 from 3)
Pitt 7-15 FGs (1-5 from 3)
Rebs – 6-6 (3-1 OR Pitt)
2nd chance pts – Pitt 6-0
Pts in paint – UNC 14-8
Assists – 6-2
Bench pts – UNC 7-2
Cadeau 7 pts, 3 assists
Withers 5 pts
Notes: Cadeau is playing with a ton of energy but the Tar Heels are overall. They have a lot of bounce on both ends of the floor. The efficiency attacking the rim has been impressive, as well as finishing. Pitt, however, has started getting some open looks in the last segment.
TV TO – UNC 30, Pitt 27 with 6:21 left in the half
That segment: Pitt 12-10
UNC 12-21 FGs (3-9 from 3)
Pitt 12-23 FGs (3-8 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 11-9 (4-3 Pitt OR)
2nd chance pts – Pitt 8-6
Fast break pts – UNC 4-2
Pts in paint – UNC 16-14
Blocks – Pitt 4-0
Steals – Pitt 1-0
TOs – UNC 5-3
Pts off TOs – Pitt 6-0
Notes: The Heels continue to score and mostly play with efficiency, though there was a three-possession stretch of ugliness that included a shot clock violation. But the Heels are still having trouble defensive the Panthers. Pitt got one open 3 from the top of the key by swinging the ball multiple times forcing the Heels to chase. RJ Davis’ first bucket came with 8:41 left in the half and he now has 5 points.
TV TO – UNC 38, Pitt 32 with 3:46 left in the half
That segment: UNC 8-5
*After missing 6 straight shots, UNC has made 6 of its last 7
*After Pitt made 5 of 6 shots it has missed 3 of its last 5
*Pitt with 2 FG in the last 4:03
*RJ Davis with 8 points in the last 4:28
*UNC with 12-10 rebounding advantage
*Cadeau with 9 pts and 6 assists
Last Segment:
*Pitt 10-6
UNC built a 44-34 lead but Pitt quickly scored 8 points in 49 seconds in part because Jaland Lowe turned consecutive Davis turnovers into open threes. Pitt ended the half with a 12-0 edge in points off turnovers.
2nd Half
TV TO – Pitt 50, UNC 49 with 15:30 left
That segment: Pitt 8-5
*Carolina built 49-42 lead but Pitt is on its second 8-0 going back to 1:50 left in the first half
*Cadeau picked up his 3rd PF with 16:35 left
UNC 19-34 FGs (6-14 from 3)
Pitt 19-38 FGs (6-16 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 21-14 (5-5 OR)
2nd chance pts – Pitt 10-6
Pts off TOs – Pitt 17-2
Notes: 11 of the 16 points for Pitt in its two 8-0 runs were off UNC turnovers. Carolina’s dribble-happy offense re-appeared with players standing around as the one with the ball dribbled until shooting. Cadeau’s 3rd foul hurts a lot.
TV TO – Pitt 55, UNC 52 with 11:31 left
That segment: Pitt 5-3
*Pitt on 13-3 run
*UNC 1 FG & 3 pts in the last 6:50
*UNC missed 6 of its last 7 shots
*UNC also with 4 turnovers in that span
Game…
UNC 20-39 FGs (6-16 from 3)
Pitt 21-44 FGs (7-19 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 26-17 (7-6 OR)
Pts off TOs – Pitt 19-2
TV TO – UNC 61, Pitt 57 with 7:39 left
That segment: UNC 9-2
*RJ Davis quick 5-point spurt was huge in shifting this game
*Pitt left the door open, had some chances to build a decent cushion but didn’t
*Seth Trimble had 12 rebounds vs BC and has 10 in this game (7 this half)
*UNC currently on 7-0 run
Rebs – UNC 30-19 (8-6 OR)
Pts in paint – UNC 30-22
Bench pts – UNC 13-6
Fast break pts – 11-11
TV TO – Pitt 64, UNC 63 with 3:52 left
That segment: Pitt 7-2
*UNC has not scored on its last 4 possessions
*UNC has missed 5 of last 6 shots
*Pitt has missed 5 of last 6 shots as well
Last Segment:
Pitt 9-2
*UNC 1-8 FGs in the stretch (0-3 from 3)
*Pitt 2-5 FGs in the stretch (1-4 from 3)
*UNC led 65-64 until Zach Austin hit a 3 for Pitt with 2:35 left
*Rebounds were even at 5-5 in the final stretch
*Pitt was 4-for-4 from the FT line in the final stretch