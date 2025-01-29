How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall at Pittsburgh 73-65

PITTSBURGH, PA – North Carolina had an opportunity at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night to begin its tough four-game stretch with a crucial win and gain a much-needed Quad 1 victory. But the Tar Heels did what they usually do in defeat by not closing out a close game in falling, 73-65, at Petersen Events Center.

UNC led 63-59 with 6:33 left but was outscored 14-2 the rest of the way.

The Tar Heels missed 10 of their last 11 shots after building the four-point lead. Pitt scored 22 points off 14 UNC turnovers and 9 points off nine blocks of Carolina shots.

It wasn’t just the close of the game that wrecked the Tar Heels’ chances at notching the win. There were bouts earlier that put them in the precarious position of having to be almost perfect down the stretch.

For example, UNC led 44-34 with 2:11 left before halftime when Pitt reeled off 8 unanswered points over a 49-second span. Six of the points were 3-pointers by Jaland Lowe off consecutive turnovers by RJ Davis.

Then, after the Heels spurted to a 49-42 lead in the first 93 seconds after the intermission, Pitt called timeout and went on an 8-0 run of its own.

Davis led the Tar Heels with 16 points while Elliot Cadeau added 11 points and 7 assists. Seth Trimble had his second straight double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

UNC was without 6-foot-10 junior center Jalen Washington who sprained his knee late in the win over Boston College this past Saturday. He went through warmups but the decision was made before the final warmup session he would not play.

Carolina dropped to 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the ACC and has lost three of its last four games. The Panthers improved to 14-6 and 5-4.

Here is How It Happened: