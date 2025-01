Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - North Carolina Head Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following the Tar Heels' 73-65 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night.

UNC led 61-57 with 8:40 remaining before Pitt went on a 16-4 run to close out the game.

RJ Davis scored a team-high 16 points, while Seth Trimble recorded his second consecutive double-double.

North Carolina fell to 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the ACC.