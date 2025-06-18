3-Star 2026 OL Will Conroy flips from Oklahoma to UNC

Will Conroy, a 3-star offensive lineman for the class of 2026, has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to North Carolina.

Conroy attended St. Ignatius in Cleveland, OH, before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. He committed to the Sooners last December, but with Bill Belichick hired at UNC’s coach and how the program is shifting won over Conroy.

“The culture UNC is building, the consistent messaging from the top down, and the place I feel I can accomplish my long term goals,” Conroy told Rivals is why he committed to the Tar Heels.

At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, he has also been offered by Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Miami, Florida, Wisconsin and so many others.

Conroy is the No. 21 overall prospect in the state of Ohio and is rated the No. 33 player nationally at his position. Rivals grades him as an interior offensive lineman.

He is the 22nd commitment for UNC in its class of 2026.