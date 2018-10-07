TarHeelIllustrated.com

“I got on the phone with Coach Paschall and that’s when they offered me,” the 6-2, 200 pounder told THI . “It was a complete surprise and I like the program. I’m looking forward to getting to know more about the program and the school in general.”

Means was ay home two weeks ago when the phone rang. On the other end was UNC wide receivers coach Luke Paschall.

Lovejoy, GA 3-star class of 2019 wide receiver Jerrod Means got a nice surprise recently when he got a phone call from the North Carolina football program.

Currently, he has picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Rutgers, ECU, Southern Miss and UNC among others.

The opportunity that Carolina presents is an intriguing one for Means, and despite not knowing much about the football program he’s hoping to change that when he arrives on campus in the following months.

“I’m planning on visiting soon,” he said. “I want to check out the training room and learn about the academic programs that they provide. I also want to get to know the coaches and teammates.”

What was it about Means that led him to picking up interest from the Heels?

“I feel like I’m all around athletic and being big play abilities. I do need to improve on getting in and out of breaks faster,” he explained.

Means isn’t certain yet what his next few college trips will be,