Aiden Banfield, a 3-star class of 2024 offensive lineman who attends Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, GA, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Tuesday morning. At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Banfield has also been offered by Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Duke, and Vanderbilt, among others.

He was at UNC last weekend and got to see the Tar Heels practice. The vibe coming out of UNC was very positive this past week this would soon happen. Some thought he would commit before this past weekend. Banfield is the fourth offensive lineman already committed in the class of 2024, as he took the final spot the staff will fill. Banfield has been to Carolina multiple times.

Deana's Take:

"Banfield is big pickup on the offensive line and from a very talented program in the state of Georgia. He joins three others on the offensive line to make the Tar Heels a very solid group."

Aiden Banfield Highlights