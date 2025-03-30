Weekly UNC Football Offer Sheet (March 24-30)

As spring practices continues on for North Carolina, the Tar Heel coaching staff has continued its work on the recruiting trail, hosting prospects on campus and extending scholarship offers.
Here are all of UNC offers from March 24-30.
As spring practices continues on for North Carolina, the Tar Heel coaching staff has continued its work on the recruiting trail, hosting prospects on campus and extending scholarship offers.
Here are all of UNC offers from March 24-30.
As North Carolina began spring practice in the month of March, it was also a busy time on the recruiting trail for the
North Carolina finished this season with more losses than only six other UNC teams, and here are those clubs
North Carolina is one week into its quest for players from the transfer portal, so what is the approach?
Here are some new Sunday night intel updates regarding North Carolina and the basketball transfer portal
As spring practices continues on for North Carolina, the Tar Heel coaching staff has continued its work on the recruitin
As North Carolina began spring practice in the month of March, it was also a busy time on the recruiting trail for the
North Carolina finished this season with more losses than only six other UNC teams, and here are those clubs
North Carolina is one week into its quest for players from the transfer portal, so what is the approach?