Liam Thorpe is a trending 6-foot, 177-pound class of 2025 athlete that stars on both sides of the ball as wide receiver and defensive back at Hun School in Princeton, NJ.

The 3-star, who will soon make his big decision during the upcoming cycle, has already received offers from major Division 1 programs from across the East Coast and the country.

But none of those offers may have been as important as the one he received last Thursday, when Thorpe got his fifth Power 4 offer after North Carolina extended.

UNC is recruiting him to play on both sides of the ball, but that is not the only reason his offer from Carolina holds heavy weight. That's because Thorpe's brother attends school at Chapel Hill.

It will be a fight to the finish for the Tar Heels to earn the signature of Thorpe, who also lists other offers from Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, Stanford, West Virginia, and a lot of Ivy League schools. But Carolina, a program who recruits "the right way" and "takes their time in the process," stands highly for the three-star as he heads into his final season, he told THI.

Find out more about what makes the Tar Heels stand out for Thorpe by reading the rest of our interview with him below: