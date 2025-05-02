South Carolina OL Jakai Moore Signs with UNC

North Carolina has added up front via the transfer portal, as South Carolina offensive lineman Jakai Moore has signed with the Tar Heels.

Moore, who has spent parts of six seasons with the Gamecocks, has played in 44 career games, making 28 starts. The Nokesville, Va. native logged 1,760 career snaps at South Carolina, tallying a career-high 496 in 2022.

Moore allowed 11 sacks and 40 quarterback hurries in his career, and missed the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury.

With the addition of Moore, North Carolina has now added three offensive lineman in the spring window, as the former three-star recruit joins Jordan Hall (UAB) and Will O'Steen (Jacksonville State).