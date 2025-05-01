UNC Set to Face Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic

ATLANTA (May 1, 2025) – The matchups have been announced for the 12th edition of the CBS Sports Classic, which will welcome a new participant this year as St. John’s joins Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio State for the 2025 event. This year’s Classic will take place Saturday, Dec. 20 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Buckeyes will take on the Tar Heels in the first game and will be followed by the Red Storm facing the Wildcats. Both games of the doubleheader will air on The CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+. Tip times will be announced at a later date.

“Obviously, Kentucky was Camelot for me, I’ve said it many times,” said St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino. “So now to play against The Captain [Mark Pope], who made so many special moments for me and the team, in a battle that CBS is putting on is quite special. I will remember it for a long, long time.”

St. John’s replaces UCLA in the field because, with conference realignment, it meant two Big Ten teams were involved. Now only one is.