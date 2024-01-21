CHESTNUT HILL – North Carolina used a little finesse to go with a lot of dirty work in winning at Boston College on Saturday, a few days after putting on a show in stretches in a win over Louisville at home in another successful week for the Tar Heels.

Carolina beat the Cardinals at home by 16 points and took care of the Eagles in hostile Conte Forum by a margin of 10 points.

UNC has now won eight consecutive games, is 15-3 overall, and is 7-0 in ACC play, with four of the wins coming on the road.

The Tar Heels are right back in action Monday when they host Wake Forest at the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

Here are our 3 Stars from the last week for the Tar Heels: