How It Happened: Tar Heels Destroy Hokies 91-59

*RJ 5 TOs – starting backcourt 5 TOs Note: It was 23-21 VT when Cadeau went to the bench for the rest of the half

Last Segment:

*UNC 15-2

*UNC 6-8 FGs in that span

---Two 3s, two Js, a lay & a slam

*UNC called timeout with 34 seconds left, it ended up with Trimble attempting a rushed 3 from the top of the key. Lubin rebounded it, dribbled, turned and found Trimble cutting to the rim. Lubin passed him the ball and Trimble slammed it home with 1 second left closing out the half.

*UNC closes the half on a 25-6 run

Notes:

*UNC has shot 50% or better in 10 of its last 11 halves

*First time UNC has shot at least 50% from the field in five straight first halves since a five game stretch in the 2008-09 season

*Five straight games with 46 or more points in first half and six in a row with 42 or more for the Heels