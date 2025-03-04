How It Happened: Tar Heels Destroy Hokies 91-59

1st Half
TV TO – UNC 11, VT 8 with 14:41 left in the half
UNC 4-7 FGs (3-4 from 3)
VT 3-8 FGs (2-4 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 5-3 (no OR)
*RJ hit his first two 3 attempts
*RJ also has 2 TOs
*Cadeau 3 assists on the first 3 buckets
*Lots of UNC fans in here
TV TO – UNC 16, VT 13 with 10:43 left in the half
That segment: 5-5
UNC 6-12 FGs (4-6 from 3)
VT 5-15 FGs (3-6 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 9-7 (VT 2-1 OR)
Assists – UNC 5 (Cadeau 4) / VT 4
TOs – UNC 3-0
Pts off TOs – VT 2-0
Fast break pts – UNC 3-0
Pts in paint – UNC 4-2
*RJ 6 pts
*Withers 3 rebs
TV TO – UNC 21, VT 21 with 7:44 left in the half
That segment: VT 8-5
UNC 8-18 FGs (5-9 from 3)
VT 8-20 FGs (3-6 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 13-10 (3-3 OR)
2nd chance pts – VT 7-0
Pts in paint – VT 8-6
*Cadeau 5 assists & 3 TOs
*RJ 5 TOs – starting backcourt 5 TOs
Note: It was 23-21 VT when Cadeau went to the bench for the rest of the half
TV TO – UNC 31, VT 27 with 3:29 left in the half
That segment: UNC 10-6
UNC 11-23 FGs (5-12 from 3)
VT 10-24 FGs (3-6 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 14-13 (3-2 VT OR)
2nd chance pts – VT 7-0
Bench pts – UNC 12-2
Blocks – 1-1
Steals – UNC 3-2
Pts in paint – 12-12
UNC has scored on 13 of 28 possessions (46.4%)
Last Segment:
*UNC 15-2
*UNC 6-8 FGs in that span
---Two 3s, two Js, a lay & a slam
*UNC called timeout with 34 seconds left, it ended up with Trimble attempting a rushed 3 from the top of the key. Lubin rebounded it, dribbled, turned and found Trimble cutting to the rim. Lubin passed him the ball and Trimble slammed it home with 1 second left closing out the half.
*UNC closes the half on a 25-6 run
Notes:
*UNC has shot 50% or better in 10 of its last 11 halves
*First time UNC has shot at least 50% from the field in five straight first halves since a five game stretch in the 2008-09 season
*Five straight games with 46 or more points in first half and six in a row with 42 or more for the Heels
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 60, VT 35 with 14:06 left
That segment: UNC 14-6
*UNC has outscored VT 39-12 over the last 13:38 of the game
UNC 22-39 FGs (9-18 from 3)
VT 12-37 FGs (3-11 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 26-21 (9-5 VT OR)
2nd chance pts – VT 9-4
Pts in paint – UNC 26-16
*5 Heels have hit a 3
*Ian & RJ are both 3-4 from 3
TV TO – UNC 69, VT 38 with 10:27 left
That segment: UNC 9-3
This half: UNC 23, VT 9
*Trimble 15 pts, Davis 15, Jackson 14, Lubin 8 (10 rebs), Powell 7, Withers 5, Washington 3, Cadeau 2.
*UNC now plus-8 on the boards (has averaged plus-14 in previous 4 games)
*UNC 18 assists on 25 FGs
*UNC scored on 29 of 51 possessions (56.8%)
Note: First time UNC has made at least 10 threes in three straight games since doing so against Marquette, Baylor and UCLA in the 2022 NCAA Tournament
TV TO – UNC 79, VT 46 with 7:16 left
That segment: UNC 10-8
*UNC has tied its season-high with 13 made 3s (13-for-25)
*Made 3s by Heel: Jackson 4, Davis 3, Powell 3, Washington 1, Trimble 1, Withers 1
*UNC has assisted on 21 of 28 FGs
*UNC assists: Cadeau 10, Powell & Davis 3 each
Rebs – UNC 33-25
*UNC rebs: Lubin 11, Withers 7
*UNC 28-48 FGs (58.3%) for the game