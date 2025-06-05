Daily Drop: UNC Basketball's Euopean Revolution?!

With the international relationships North Carolina GM Jim Tanner and Buzz Peterson have, it was a matter of time before the Tar Heels landed a player from Europe.

Henri Veesaar announced for UNC in April, but he spent the last few years at Arizona. Straight from Montenegro and the Adriatic League is Luka Bogavac, who committed last week. So, in today’s Daily Drop we discuss if this could lead to a European pipeline for Hubert Davis’ program.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

Please follow us on Twitter/X at https://x.com/HeelIllustrated

Please follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TarHeelIllustrated/

Please follow us on IG at @tar_heel_illustrated