3-Star Local Edge Jayden Griffin-Haynes Pledges for Carolina

Jayden Griffin-Haynes, a 3-star Edge rusher in the class of 2026, announced his commitment to play football at North Carolina.

He and his brother, 4-star edge Zavion Griffin-Haynes, both made their announcements at Rolesville (NC) High School, which is located just outside of Raleigh.

Jayden is the No. 25 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina and No. 51 nationally at his position. Along with his brother, he took an official visit to UNC this past weekend.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Griffin-Haynes, who could end up at linebacker with the Tar Heels, has also been offered by Florida State, NC State, Florida, and Texas A&M among many others.