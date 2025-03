North Carolina extended its win streak to five games this past week with an 11-point win at Florida State and a 19-point home triumph over Miami.

UNC is now 19-11 overall and 12-6 in the ACC. The Tar Heels visit Virginia Tech on Tuesday night and host Duke on Saturday to close out the regular season.

As we do each week when the Tar Heels win at least once, we present our 3 Stars from the Heels’ week: