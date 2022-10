North Carolina scored the final 28 points of its game Saturday night versus Pittsburgh at Kenan Stadium to close out the Panthers for a 42-24 victory moving UNC’s win steak to four games.

The Tar Heels trailed, 24-14, five minutes into the third quarter, but the defense grew stout and the offense erupted to put away the defending ACC champions.

UNC improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, and moved up to Nos. 17 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the Coaches’ poll. Pitt fell to 4-4 and 1-3.

Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s victory over Pitt: