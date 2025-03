CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 82-69 loss to Duke on Saturday night inside the Smith Center.

In his final game in Chapel Hill, RJ Davis scored a game-high 20 points, while Ven-Allen Lubin tallied 11 points and six rebounds.

UNC concludes the regular season at 20-12 overall and 13-7 in league play.