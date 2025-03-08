3 Things From UNC's 82-69 Loss To Duke

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina lost to No. 2 Duke, 82-69, on senior night Saturday evening in the Smith Center.

Despite not scoring over the final 17:43, RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 20 points, 15 of which came in the first half, in his final game in Chapel Hill. Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in with 11 and Ian Jackson scored eight while Elliot Cadeau, Seth Trimble, Drake Powell and Jae'Lyn Withers all finished with seven a piece.

The loss means Carolina finishes the regular season 20-12 and 13-7 in the ACC. Duke clinched the ACC Regular Season title and finished 28-3 and 19-1 in conference play.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the defeat, including how it happened, what it means for UNC's tourney hopes and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner




