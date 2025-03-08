How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall to Duke 82-69

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina gave Duke a run Saturday night, but the bigger and better Blue Devils used a big second half run in earning an 82-69 n over the Tar Heels at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels weathered a Duke storm in the first half even though it took almost the entire half to grab their first offensive rebound and the Blue Devils were scorching hot from the field.
Yet, UNC erupted over the final 7:43 of the half using a 21-7 run to trail by just 43-42 at the intermission. But its run continued after the intermission and reached 31-11 in building a 54-49 lead with 15:44 left.
But Duke closed the game outscoring the Tar Heels 33-13 five weeks after beating the Heels by 17 in Durham.
RJ Davis led UNC with 20 points in his final home as a Tar Heel, and he didn’t score over the final 17:43. Ven-Allen Lubin was the only other Tar Heel to score in double figures with 11 points.
UNC finishes the regular season at 20-12 overall and 13-7 in the ACC. It will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte and will play the winner between Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, which play Tuesday afternoon.
Duke outright wins the ACC regular season and is 28-3 overall and 19-1 in the ACC.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – Duke 8, UNC 5 with 15:49 left in the half
UNC 2-4 FGs (1-1 from 3)
Duke 3-6 FGs (0-1 from 3)
Rebs – Duke 3-2
TOs – UNC 3-2
Pts off TOs – Duke 5-0
Drake 1-for-1 FG / EC 1-for-3 FG ---No others Heels have attempted a shot
TV TO – Duke 24, UNC 17 with 11:02 left in the half That segment: Duke 17-12
*Flagg 2 fouls for Duke
*UNC 0 offensive rebounds on 6 missed shots
UNC 5-11 FGs (3-5 from 3)
Duke 9-13 FGs (4-5 from 3)
Rebs – Duke 8-2
TV TO – Duke 36, UNC 21 with 7:43 left in the half
That segment: Duke 11-4
*UNC with just 2 rebounds – no offensive
*Duke with 12 rebounds
UNC 6-16 FGs (3-7 from 3)
Duke 12-16 FGs (4-5 from 3)
---Duke has missed 2 of its 4 misses
---Duke with 5 second chance points
*EC & Ian with 2 fouls each
*Flagg picked up 2nd PF at 12:53
---It was 17-12 when he went out
---It’s 19-9 Duke without Flagg
TV TO – Duke 41, UNC 32 with 3:18 left in the half
That segment: UNC 11-5
UNC 10-24 FGs (4-9 from 3)
Duke 14-23 FGs (6-10 from 3)
Rebs – Duke 16-7 (3-1 OR)
Assists – Duke 5-2
TOs – Duke 8-3
Pts off TOs – 6-6
Pts in paint – Duke 14-12
UNC 5-9 layups / no dunks
UNC has scored on 14 of 28 possessions (50%)
Duke 4-7 layups / no dunks
Duke has scored on 18 of 30 possessions (60%)
Last Segment:
*UNC 10-2
*Duke no FGs last 4:47 of the half
*Duke missed its last 5 shots
*Duke finished 1 for its last 9 in the half
*RJ Davis 15 points, 12 in the last 6:58
*Flagg returned with 5:18 left, picked up 3rd foul with 3:18 left and it was 41-32 Duke
*UNC 10-2 to close the half after Flagg got his 3rd foul
*In the first half with Flagg on the bench UNC led 26-24 in those stints
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 54, Duke 49 with 15:59 left
That segment: UNC 12-7
*UNC 33-13 since 7:43 left in 1st half
This half…
UNC 5-6 FGs (2-2 from 3)
Duke 3-6 FGs (0-1 from 3)
Rebs – 2-2
Game…
UNC 19-36 FGs (7-14 from 3)
Duke 17-33 FGs (6-13 from 3)
Rebs – Duke 21-12 (5-1 OR)
Fast break pts – UNC 5-2
Pts in paint – UNC 20-18
TV TO – UNC 59, Duke 57 with 11:27 left
That segment: Duke 8-5
UNC 21-43 FGs (7-17 from 3)
Duke 21-39 FGs (6-14 from 3)
*Duke made 4 of last 6 shots
*UNC made 1 of last 6 shots
UNC 10-11 FTs / Duke 9-10 FTs
Steals – UNC 8-3
Blocks – UNC 2-1
TV TO – Duke 68, UNC 61 with 8:00 left
That segment: Duke 11-2
*Duke 15-4 since RJ went out (and since returned)
*UNC 4 points in last 6:43
*Duke had a 12-0 run in that segment
*RJ last points were with 17:43 left
TV TO – Duke 78, UNC 67 with 3:15 left
That segment: Duke 10-6
Duke on 25-8 run
RJ 20 points, only Heel in double figures
Rebs – Duke 35-20 (7-6 OR)
*Duke 9 for its last 12
*UNC is 2 for its last 12
Final Segment:
*Duke 4-2
*Duke closed the game outscoring UNC 33-13
*Duke made 14 of its last 22 shots
*UNC made 4 of its last 23 shots
*RJ Davis’ last points came with 17:43 remaining
*Davis attempted only 5 shots over the final 17:43