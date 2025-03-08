How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall to Duke 82-69

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina gave Duke a run Saturday night, but the bigger and better Blue Devils used a big second half run in earning an 82-69 n over the Tar Heels at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels weathered a Duke storm in the first half even though it took almost the entire half to grab their first offensive rebound and the Blue Devils were scorching hot from the field.

Yet, UNC erupted over the final 7:43 of the half using a 21-7 run to trail by just 43-42 at the intermission. But its run continued after the intermission and reached 31-11 in building a 54-49 lead with 15:44 left.

But Duke closed the game outscoring the Tar Heels 33-13 five weeks after beating the Heels by 17 in Durham.

RJ Davis led UNC with 20 points in his final home as a Tar Heel, and he didn’t score over the final 17:43. Ven-Allen Lubin was the only other Tar Heel to score in double figures with 11 points.

UNC finishes the regular season at 20-12 overall and 13-7 in the ACC. It will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte and will play the winner between Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, which play Tuesday afternoon.

Duke outright wins the ACC regular season and is 28-3 overall and 19-1 in the ACC.

Here is How It Happened: