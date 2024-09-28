PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

3 Things From UNC's 21-20 Loss At Duke

Jacob Turner • TarHeelIllustrated
Digital Content Producer & Analyst
@JacobTurnerTHI
DURHAM – North Carolina let a 17-0 halftime lead slip in the second half, ultimately resulting in a 21-20 loss to Duke on Saturday evening in Durham's Wallace Wade Stadium.

Carolina scored just three points over its last eight offensive possessions while the Blue Devils scored on three of its five second-half series, racking up 111 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in the process.

The defeat means UNC drops to 3-2 on the season, including 0-1 in the ACC, while Duke improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1994 and 1-0 in conference play.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the loss, talk what's next, what this means, and more on our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

