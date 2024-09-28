DURHAM – North Carolina let a 17-0 halftime lead slip in the second half, ultimately resulting in a 21-20 loss to Duke on Saturday evening in Durham's Wallace Wade Stadium.

Carolina scored just three points over its last eight offensive possessions while the Blue Devils scored on three of its five second-half series, racking up 111 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in the process.

The defeat means UNC drops to 3-2 on the season, including 0-1 in the ACC, while Duke improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1994 and 1-0 in conference play.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the loss, talk what's next, what this means, and more on our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner