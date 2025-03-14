3 Things From UNC's 74-71 ACC Tourney Loss To Duke

CHARLOTTE - North Carolina lost to No. 1 seed Duke, 74-71, in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night in the Spectrum Center.

Ven-Allen Lubin notched his third-straight double-double, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Elliot Cadeau scored 15 and Seth Trimble chipped in with 14. The trio combined to score 35 of the Tar Heels 47 points in the second half.

The defeat drops UNC to 22-13 on the season while Duke improved to 30-3.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the loss, including how it happened, what it means for Carolina's NCAA Tournament ambitions and more.

