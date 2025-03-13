3 Things From UNC's ACCT Win Over Wake Forest

CHARLOTTE - North Carolina advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinal with a 68-59 win over No. 4 seed Wake Forest on Thursday afternoon in the Spectrum Center.

RJ Davis led No. 5 seed UNC with a team-high 23 points while Ven-Allen Lubin recorded his second-straight double-double, finishing with 10 points and 13 boards. Seth Trimble was the only other Tar Heel to finish in double-figures, scoring 10 points, eight of which came from the free throw line.

UNC improved to 22-12 on the season and will face No. 1 seed Duke on Friday night for a spot in the ACC Championship game.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the victory before looking ahead to the Duke game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner