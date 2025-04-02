4-Star 2026 CB Samari Matthews Details Visit to UNC

He talked to THI following his midweek trip to Chapel Hill.

Matthews, a 4-star prospect out of Cornelius, NC, was able to gain insight into his game, and view one of the Tar Heels' 15 spring practices.

Wednesday marked the second time 2026 cornerback Samari Matthews met with North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick, and it offered the opportunity to break down film alongside the eight-time Super Bowl winning coach.

THI: How did your visit to UNC go?

MATTHEWS: "Visit went well. Had the opportunity to watch practice [and] talk with Coach Belichick and watch some film with him."

THI: What was it like to meet with him and what were some of the main things he wanted to discuss or point out about your game?

MATTHEWS: "This was my second time meeting him, and it’s always a pleasure to gain insight from him. He highlighted how technically skilled I am at the position, which he appreciates, while also recognizing my physicality and the strong IQ that ties it all together."

THI: He has coached some elite defensive backs like Darrelle Revis, Ty Law, Rodney Harrison, and Stephon Gilmore. Is that part of the appeal of playing at UNC, knowing who all he has coached and been around?

MATTHEWS: "Absolutely."

THI: For UNC fans who may not be familiar with your game, how would you describe yourself as a player?

MATTHEWS: A dawg."

THI: You have a few official visits scheduled for later this year. Is it on the table for UNC to receive an OV and how did the recent visit impact where they stand in your recruitment?

MATTHEWS: "We are still working on a date for an OV with UNC."

THI: What are you looking for when it comes to a school/program?

MATTHEWS: "Relationships with the staff, can I see myself fitting in the defenseive scheme, if the school can help me on and off the field and if the school has my major."