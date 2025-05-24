4-Star 2027 EDGE Ayangbile Has 'Dreamt of Going to UNC'

Ayangbile, who is the No. 45 player in the state of Texas and No. 22 at his position spoke with THI about UNC being his dream school, the players he molds his game after, and more.

The offer also comes with good reason, as the 6-foot-3, 258 pound prospect recorded 40 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, and three sacks for Langham Creek High School in 2024.

Yet, when the 4-star prospect recently earned an offer from the Tar Heels, he described UNC as a dream school, and one he has followed since childhood.

Hailing from Houston, TX, 2027 EDGE Ezekiel Ayangbile lives over 1,000 miles from Chapel Hill, making a lifelong affinity for North Carolina rather surprising.

THI: What was your initial reaction to receiving an offer from UNC?

AYANGBILE: "In awe to be completely honest. UNC is genuinely a school that I’ve dreamt of going to since I was in middle school."

THI: Is there a particular reason for UNC being one of your dream schools?

AYANGBILE: "The prestigious program and the greats they’ve sent out and brought in coaching wise."

THI: As you get to know the UNC staff, what has their message been to you about your game and how you fit into their plan at North Carolina?

AYANGBILE: "I’ll most likely be a defensive tackle. I’ve also seen some of their defensive plays and things on TV and the internet, and from what I can see it’s nothing I wouldn’t be able to learn."

THI: When it comes to playing defensive tackle, what do you think is the best part of your game or are your biggest strengths?

AYANGBILE: "Best part of my game is and in some way always will be my willingness to get to the ball and hit people. The feeling can’t be matched by much. My biggest strengths are my explosiveness and aggression."

THI: Are there any players that you model your game after or that you turn to for inspiration?

AYANGBILE: "Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald when he was still in the league."