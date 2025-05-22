AJ: Exploring Brown's Money & Academic Comments

Last December 3, eight days after Mack Brown was fired as North Carolina’s football coach and nine days before Bill Belichick was introduced as the program’s new leader, Tar Heel Illustrated reported in a lengthy article that UNC was going to significantly elevate funding for football moving forward.

The article included information from multiple sources as well as THI obtaining financial documents regarding spending on UNC football during periods under former head coach Larry Fedora followed by Brown’s second stint at the helm.

The point of the article was to report that UNC was going all-in on football. That decision was made while other coaches remained candidates including Belichick. It was a UNC decision regardless of who would replace Brown.

So, with Brown’s recent comments on Sirius/XM radio about changes UNC has made for Belichick, it makes sense to dip back in time into our report of more than 5-and-a-half months ago. What Brown said this week is correct, as we reported a week after he was terminated. For perspective, here is what he told Sirius/XM followed by some of the numbers:

*“As far as North Carolina and Bill Belichick now, he’s arguably the best coach ever. They’ve committed money to it. They’ve helped him with academics. They’ve lowered those standards some. So, there’s absolutely no reason they shouldn’t be successful.

“And anymore, they’ve changed the roster... So you’ve got a chance to succeed at the highest level, and I expect him to do that and I’m proud for him.”

*According to the football financial documents obtained by THI, UNC spent $10,130,493 on football personnel in the last full academic year (2017-18) Fedora was head coach. In 2022-23, UNC spent $23,764,394 on Brown’s staff. That’s a 57.4% increase in just five years. And that's with much of the fundraising being gobbled up by renovations not currently needed.

*With that, UNC spent $139,859,514 on football facility enhancements in the last seven years.

*Furthermore, from the same five-year period of 2017-18 to 2022-23, athletic department personnel expenses rose by 20% but football personnel expenses nearly doubled.

*This shows the UNC administration and athletic department made much greater investments into football during Brown’s second stint than it had previously. Sources inside the football program told THI last fall the investment in football “simply isn’t enough” and that made "competing very difficult."