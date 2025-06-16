Lots of action at the Team USA U19 training camp

The 2025 USA Men's U19 National Team training camp began on Saturday in Colorado Springs, CO, at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

In all, 31 athletes reported, and began the process of competing for 12 spots on Team USA that will play in Switzerland from June 28 to July 6 at the FIBA World Cup. Last year's college freshmen, graduates of the 2025 class, and members of the 2026 group competed in the tryouts.

There are several dynamics that should directly intrigue Tar Heel Nation. For starters, Hubert Davis serves as one of the team's floor coaches along with Nate Oats (Alabama), Mark Pope (Kentucky), and Damon Stoudamire (Georgia Tech).

Davis has been active leading drills, and also coached a team in five on five action along with Pope that consisted of Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno, Brandon McCoy Jr., Deron Rippey Jr., and A.J. Dybantsa.

The experience in Colorado Springs also gives Coach Davis an opportunity to spend time around prospects that possess offers from North Carolina. That group consists of Rippey, Caleb Holt, Tyran Stokes, Cole Cloer, Cameron Holmes, and Jordan Smith Jr.

Tommy Lloyd is the Head Coach, and serves in the same capacity at Arizona. His assistants are Grant McCasland from Texas Tech, and Micah Shrewsberry of Notre Dame.

Monday was a big day on the USA calendar. It was the first cut that trimmed the amount of participants from the original 31 to 18 finalists. Those who survived are:

Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)

Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston)

Christian Collins (2026)

Jason Crowe Jr. (2026)

AJ Dybantsa (BYU)

Caleb Holt (2026)

Daniel Jacobsen (Purdue)

Jasper Johnson (Kentucky)

JJ Mandaquit (Washington)

Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan)

Nik Khamenia (Duke)

Brandon McCoy Jr. (2026)

Royce Parham (Marquette)

Koa Peat (Arizona)

Tyrone Riley IV (San Francisco)

Deron Rippey Jr. (2026)

Tyran Stokes (2026)

Elijah Williams (2026)

The final dozen players who will make up Team USA at the U19 FIBA World Cup will be named on Saturday, June 21.

That means Davis will get to instruct Holt, Rippey, and Stokes for at least the rest of the week.

Those who did not make the final 18 were Matt Able, LJ Cason, Tony Duckett, Morez Johnson Jr., Nykolas Lewis, Josiah Sanders, Tajh Ariza, Cole Cloer, Caleb Gaskins, Cameron Holmes, Taylen Kinney, and Tyler Tanner, Malachi Moreno, and Jordan Smith Jr.

Of that group, Cloer, Holmes, Kinney, and Smith own offers from the Tar Heels. Smith was a heavy favorite to make the team, but he suffered an undisclosed injury, and was did not participate in a large portion of the workouts.