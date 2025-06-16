Who North Carolina has contacted so far in the 2027 class?

June 15 is a big date on the basketball recruiting calendar. It is annually the first day that college coaches can begin directly contacting rising juniors. That day fell on Sunday this time around, and even with Hubert Davis in Colorado Springs at Team USA Camp, the assistant coaches were busy calling some of the top players in the 2027 class. Although we can't document every player that was reached, Tar Heel Illustrated can confirm that UNC has made contact with five individuals since Sunday morning at 12:01 A.M . It is a group high in quality. Each one is ranked in the the top-22 according to Rivals. There will be plenty more recruits that will hear from the coaching staff, but here is where the Tar Heels began.

This Week's Action: Rosser heard from North Carolina, Kentucky, Duke, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisville, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. He picked up a new offer from the Cuse, Razorbacks, Cardinals, and the Crimson Tide. Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Scouting Report: He is an adequate three-point shooter. But it is the size, length, and athleticism that differentiates him. He is a legitimate 6-foot-10 player who is stepping out on the floor. Everything is about potential with him as it is with so many of these players. The biggest thing I see that Rosser needs is strength. He can get knocked off his spot, and he will have to finish through contact. That's not easy to do when you are that young, and that tall. But he has all of the potential in the world.

This Week's Action: There were new offers from Auburn, Clemson, Pitt, BYU, Ole Miss Texas A&M, Miami, and Texas He also heard from North Carolina, Houston, Duke, USC, Baylor, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, LSU, Georgetown, Cincinnati, Maryland, and South Carolina. Oladotun's camp had also heard from UNC before Sunday. Offers: Auburn, BYU, Cal, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville. Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, VCU, Virginia Tech, Villanova, Virginia, West Virginia Scouting Report: Baba Oladotun is 6-foot-9, and on the ball. That is the impressive thing about him. He is not working at a perimeter spot trying to get open. The ball is actually in his hands. He is smooth with it, and he has the handles. At times he can get somewhere with it. Oladotun is also playing up for Team Durant in the 17U EYBL division. He is an able three-point shooter. He also shoots a high rate from two-point range. Oladotun has good touch, and can get to the rim. Once he does his size almost guarantees a score. Oladotun is a tough matchup. He can go over guards, and by bigs. If that three-point shot is falling he presents a lot of problems.

This Week's Action: Mitchell has heard from North Carolina, Louisville, and Michigan State. He was also contacted and offered by Illinois, Missouri, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. Offers: Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Memphis, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and TCU. Scouting Report: "He is the ultimate utility guy," Holloway said. "I love having him, because he's a game changer. He's a mismatch nightmare for everyone that we play, because you can't put a guard on him. If you put a traditional big on him, he can blow right by him. He's a great weapon to have on your team. He can get wherever he wants to get to on the court. I think he's so good, he's so talented, people forget how young he is. He's playing 17U as a sophomore, so with more reps and more time, imagine what it's going to look like in a year." - Tim Holloway, Brad Beal Elite President

This Week's Action: North Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri, Cincinnati, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and LSU have been in contact. Offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, UNLV, and Wake Forest Scouting Report: Cosby is the highest ranked player to play on the PUMA NXT PRO series. The competition is nowhere near as strong as what you will see in the Nike or Adidas circuits. However, Cosby has the goods that any AAU team in the country would love to have. At 6-foot-9, Cosby is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions. Like several of the other top young prospects he he a work in progress as he tries to mix size with perimeter skills. Also like Rosser and Oladotun, the consistency isn't there yet, but he makes plays that nobody else in the gym can pull off. It's going to be all about putting everything together. He averaged 17.5 points, and 4.0 rebounds during the spring.