UNC Announces Season Football Tickets are Sold Out

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In advance of eight-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick’s first year leading the Tar Heels, 2025 Carolina Football season tickets are sold out. With an exciting home schedule, including a Labor Day night season opener versus TCU, Tar Heel fans don't want to miss out on the action this fall – and there still are ticket options available.

In addition, tickets returned from visiting team allotments will be offered to Rams Club members in June by request and fulfilled based upon The Rams Club priority point system. More information will be provided prior to the request window opening. To learn more about The Rams Club, please visit www.ramsclub.com. Because of limited inventory, Carolina does not anticipate having any tickets remaining after the Rams Club request period.

Fans can also purchase tickets at any time from SeatGeek, the official marketplace of Carolina Athletics. SeatGeek is a partner of Carolina Athletics, and all purchases are guaranteed. When purchasing tickets for the upcoming football season, Carolina encourages you to purchase directly from www.goheels.com or www.seatgeek.com for your safety.

Official Game Designations:

*Richmond – Family Football Day

*Virginia – Monogram Day & Rams Club Day

*Stanford – Homecoming & Military Appreciation Day *Duke – Senior Day

