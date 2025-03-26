4-Star 2027 OL Terrance Warren Talks Visit to North Carolina

Upon returning from his visit to Chapel Hill, THI caught up with Warren III to discuss his trip and much more.

It was an eventful for weekend for 2027 offensive lineman Terrance Warren III . The 4-star prospect took a visit to North Carolina, where he not only watched the Tar Heels practice, but also received a scholarship offer.

THI: How did your visit to UNC go?

WARREN III: "It went great. The whole entire coaching staff was warm and welcoming to me onto their campus and it was just a great experience over all. I definitely will be back there sooner than later."

THI: What was it like being around the practice and getting to not only meet Coach Belichick but see him run a practice?

WARREN III: "It was great. He cares about not getting beat deep, he loves technique that’s all he wants nothing but greatness and Coach Belichick is a great guy, great freaking coach and caring person overall."

THI: What has it been like growing your relationship with not only him, but the rest of the UNC coaching staff?

WARREN III: "Man, Coach Jones knowing [the] game, I like him a lot. He’s literally one of the best coaches I have ever talked to hands down. He’s straight forward with you, won't sugar coat anything with you and that’s why I love to hear. I wanna hear the real from the fake and Coach Friend, the oline coach, has been doing this for a lot [of] time and I think he’s the best offensive line coach I ever came across from this journey."

THI: You mentioned that they don’t sugar coat anything and are straight forward. What have they said they liked about your game and what your strengths are?

WARREN III: "Coach Jones and Coach Friend both loved my game. Only thing Coach Friend said was for me to listen to my coaches and stay square during pass pro and just listen to coaching, don’t ever think you're better than the program."

THI: Even though you’re just a sophomore, do you have a timeline on your recruitment? And where does UNC currently stand?

WARREN III: "According to Coach Belichick, I’m on the top of his recruiting boards for the class of 27 and I hope it stays like that, but I don’t have a favorite school right now during this time period. I’m open for all teams that want me and treat me better than others as a human and not just a big football player."