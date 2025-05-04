Published May 4, 2025
UNC Football Prospect Weekly Offer Sheet (April 28-May 4)
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

As the calendar turned to May, North Carolina continued its work on the recruiting trail, extending offers to a handful of underclassmen.

Here is the UNC sheet from April 27-May 4.

Class of 2027

ATH Amir Mcbryde - Hyattsville, MD

Class of 2028