The low-hanging fruit assessment of North Carolina’s football team is that the offense is unstoppable and the defense can’t stop anyone, though neither accurately reflect last season.

UNC was high octane at times with the ball, and struggled mightily keeping teams from moving the chains on defense, and that has contributed to the easy narrative about this team: If Carolina’s defense is better, the team will win a lot of games.

Okay, with that in mind, and the access we’ve been given to the team this month, we will lay out five reasons what Tar Heels fans should like about the offense and defense and five concerns about both sides of the line of scrimmage with the opener closing in.

UNC begins its season September 2 versus South Carolina in Charlotte.

Now we hit on 5 concerns about the offense: